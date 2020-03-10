





Funfair Worker Tries to Catch Girl After Inflatable Trampoline Explodes

An inquest in Norwich today heard how a funfair worker attempted to catch a little girl after the inflatable trampoline she was using burst and threw her twenty feet into the air killing her.

Ava-May Littleboy was only three years old when her trampoline exploded on the beach at Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk on the 1st of July 2018.

She was with her extended family at the seaside funfair when her aunt, Abbie Littleboy and her Aunt’s best friend, Beth Jones, paid for her to play on the inflatable.

Miss Jones, who is a nurse, told the hearing she heard a loud bang before turning around to see Ava-May in mid-air. The toddler collided with the ground and later died in hospital.

Miss Jones recalled: “There was a massive thud and Ava came down on her face and tummy. I was close enough to catch her.”

She states that a funfair worker “had her arms fully out” but without success and she shouted to “catch her! but that it all happened so quickly.”

Abbie Littleboy, Ava-May’s aunt, said the inflatable trampoline appeared “stiff”, adding that she assumed this was usually the case, and described the noise of the explosion as being “like someone had set off a cannon”. The ordeal she witnessed left her stood there “shaking and screaming” and “unable to do anything” after the incident.

Ava-May’s father, Nathan Rowe, said in a statement read out by the coroner: “My heart is scattered all over that beach. I will never go back there as long as I live.”

The nine-day inquest, which is sitting with a jury, continues and will hear evidence from the inflatable trampoline’s operator Johnson Funfairs.