Fuengirola to host family fun obstacle course on the Costa del Sol







FUENGIROLA is set to hold a national obstacle course combining athletics with skill and Crossfit tests named the ‘Basilisk Wild Race’ which will take place on May 23 and 24.

Councillor for Sports, María Hernández, announced that “it will take place in Parque Fluvial and the organisation has planned different categories with the aim of allowing people of all ages to participate, individually or by teams and thus turn the sessions into competition with family and friends.”

Hernández has invited “All sports enthusiasts to sign up for this new competition, which is held for the first time in an urban environment. No matter your physical condition, the important thing is to have a good day and learn new methods of training and getting fit.”

Juan Manuel Blanco, organiser of the Basilisk Wild Race, pointed out that “The competition consists of a circuit with different obstacles and a variable route according to the category.

To allow everyone to take part, two separate sessions are planned: the first will be dedicated to the categories ‘Pro’ and ‘Challenge’, composed of circuits of seven kilometres plus 30 obstacles and five kilometres with more than 25 tests respectively. The main difference between them, in addition to the hardness of the tests, is that the Challenge category can be entered by teams.

The children and families day will be held on May 24, when the ‘Family’ test of two kilometres and 14 obstacles will be held, in addition to the ‘Junior’, aimed at first competitors aged 8 to 15 years.