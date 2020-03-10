Fire fiestas draw near on the Costa Blanca







HUNDREDS of people attended the Crida, the announcement inviting residents and visitors to join in this year’s Fallas fire fiestas in the Costa Blanca resort. Benidorm’s mayor Tony Perez also thanked the organisers of this year’s celebrations for their hard work and efforts in maintaining a fiesta embodying all the traditions of the Valencia region. Perez invited all those attending the Crida ceremony to return on March 19 for the Fallas, finishing his speech with the traditional Vixca les falles i Vixca Benidorm!

