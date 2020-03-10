Finestrat will host video game extravaganza next weekend







A VIDEO game extravaganza takes place in Finestrat on Saturday, March 21.

Finestrat Lan Party, organised by the Town Hall, will see play zones set up, featuring the Ps4Pro, Xbox One X, simulators, virtual reality and championships, with some of the best known games, such as Fortnite, Fifa20, League of Legends, Counter Strike, Dragon Ball, Forza Horizon 4, Just Dance and Tekken.

Mayor, Nati Algado, said: “There will also be a ‘mobile’ area where attendees can participate in Clash Royal and Brawl Star tournaments. We recommend people bring their own mobile device and a charger.”

And to access the Lan area, it is advisable to take along your own PC or video console.

Algado added: “We are aware of the worldwide interest in video games, and for this reason we are once again organising the Lans Party at the Sala Jove (Culture House) which will feature a great variety of technological material as well as talks and gifts.”

To sign up, send a WhatsApp to the Youth Department on 606 936 432, giving your full name and the zone you would like to take part in.