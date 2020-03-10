Fears over the possible demise of an asset in the Costa Blanca’s El Campello







LOVERS of culture, tradition and history in El Campello are saddened by the deterioration of the Villa Marcos estate, one of the town’s important assets.

It appears that the bougainvillea, was on one of the pillars has exerted such pressure that finally two ashlars have burst, taking down the main door of the estate.

-- Advertisement --



The Villa Marco de El Campello estate dates from the mid-19th century and was once of great importance in the Huerta de Alicante. At the beginning of the 20th century, it was acquired by René Bardin, who gave it a modernist style with influences from French colonial art that differentiates it from the rest of the estates that are still preserved in the region.

This shows once again that for the culture of their people is not a priority. Reportedly, a week ago the PP, Ciudadanos and Vox parties refused to approve a motion by Podemos for the creation of a working table to highlight the cultural, traditional and historical heritage of the municipality.

Now the town council must send a report to the Ministry of Culture, and since El Campello does not have an area of historical and archaeological heritage with a municipal archaeologist either, it is now a waiting game to see how the Ministry will advise on how to proceed with its restoration.