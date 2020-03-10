Euro Weekly News marks International Women’s Day on the Costa Almeria with Dames in Spain (Mojacar)







THE Euro Weekly News marked International Women’s Day in excellent company.

EWN was proud to be invited to the special Dames in Spain (Mojacar) lunch at the Lua restaurant in Vera Playa alongside fellow guests Mojacar Mayor Rosemari Cano and councillor Maria Luisa Perez to celebrate sisterhood and women’s achievements and contribution to society.

Dames Chairman Carol Threlfall welcomed the ladies by noting the origins of International Women’s Day go back over a century and continue to go from strength to strength, as demonstrated by the number of women attending the lunch.

As well as superb food and great company, guest speaker singer Ellen Turner, who performs under the name ‘Lady Ellen, gave a very personal insight into her “life in a man’s world” and how she stood up for what she wanted to do.

In a particularly moving moment Ellen gave a special thank you to all her women friends for their invaluable friendship and support since her beloved husband Colin was diagnosed with dementia.

There was also an important fundraising side to the event. All the money raised from the afternoon’s raffle went to the Dames’ charity fund.

What’s more there was a draw to take home one of the delightful table floral decorations kindly gifted by the restaurant.

Commenting on why she believes coming together on the occasion of International Women’s Day is important, the Mojacar Mayor told EWN, “It provides a reason for celebration of all the achievements throughout history, because also in the background it is to remember all those women who in difficult times were those who struggled to achieve ‘equality’ – we haven’t got to full equality yet!

“But yes, to remember them and to pay tribute to them, and to ourselves.”