Elderly woman evicted from her Mallorca home suffers panic attack







A 74-YEAR old woman suffered a panic attack when she was evicted from her home on Monday, the Stop Desnonaments Mallorca association reported.

According to the anti-eviction group the pensioner had to be taken to hospital when she had to get out of the property in which she’d been living in the Verge de Lluc district of the city.

-- Advertisement --



Activists had tried to stop the eviction from going ahead, but without success.

Posting on Facebook, Stop Desnonaments Mallorca said police officers had been heavy-handed in their handling of the situation, claiming some of the activists suffered bruises and sprains when they refused to move away from the front door to the flat.

According to reports the pensioner was paying €220 a month to rent the apartment, but it has now been sold and the new owners are aiming to rent it out for considerably more.