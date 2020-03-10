“Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes’ new series about football premiers on Netflix this March







“Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes premieres on March 20 with a new Netflix series. The series is called “The English Game” and is a sports drama as well as a costume drama!

During six episodes The English game “charts the origins of football and how those involved in its creation reached across the class divide to establish the game as the world’s most popular sport.” according to Netflix.

Julian Fellowes also wrote the script for the Downton Abbey movie and won an Oscar for his screenplay for Gosford Park in 2002.

Edward Holcroft and Kevin Guthrie have the leading roles in the new series. Other starring actors are Charlotte Hope, Craig Parkinson, James Harkness, Niamh Walsh and Gerard Kearns.