Depopulated but prosperous Costa Blanca towns







VALL DE POP town Castell de Castells (population 449) is one of five towns in the Costa Blanca’s Marina Alta area at risk from depopulation. The regional government is now planning advantages for companies that can be enticed to open businesses in these and other Valencian Community villages and towns with reduced and ageing populations as youngsters drift away. Vall d’Ebo with 216 inhabitants, Vall d’Alcala (167), Vall de Gallinera (571) and Sagra (408) are the other local towns included in the Generalitat’s Municipal Cooperation Fund to Combat Depopulation. Paradoxically, all have per capita incomes well above the area’s average with Vall d’Alcala’s €10,603 topping the Marina Alta list, followed by Vall d’Ebo(€9,695) and Sagra (€9,695) ahead of Denia (€9,216) in fourth place. The Vall de Pop’s Castell de Castellson €8,437 occupies 16th place, just ahead of Javea (€8,402).

