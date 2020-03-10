





Daniel Craig Explains a Five-year Wait for a New Bond Film and His Anxiety Demons

James Bond star Daniel Craig has given reasons for the long wait for the new Bond film, saying he has suffered anxiety over the role and felt he wasn’t physically up to playing the beloved MI5 agent.

No Time To Die is the 25th film of the James Bond saga and comes five years after the actor’s last portrayal in Spectre. The film now faces further delays due to Coronavirus.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Craig, who returns for his fifth and final outing as Bond before handing the reigns over to a new actor, said he struggled with the physicality of preparing for the films.

Talking about quitting the films the star said: “I was never going to do one again. I was like, ‘Is this work really genuinely worth this, to go through this, the whole thing?’ And I didn’t feel…I felt physically really low. So the prospect of doing another movie was just, like, off the cards. And that’s why it has been five years.”

The 2020 make of this new Bond film comes as a surprise to many fans after Craig back in 2015 after Spectre said he’d ‘rather break this glass and slash my wrists’ than play the character again.

In his latest interview, the 52-year old star, originally from Chester, said that preparing to play one of the most famous characters in modern cinema without scripts caused him to have anxiety.

“I have suffered from it in the past,” he said. “I have suffered because it’s been like, ‘I can’t cope. I can’t deal with this.”

Craig said in GQ he had regrets about not speaking up about the scripts for the previous four Bond films he starred in stating: “I’ve kept my mouth shut before and I’ve stayed out of it and I’ve respected it, and I regretted that I did.”

Also another reason for the five year wait for No Time To Die was the change in directors, with the departure of Danny Boyle for American filmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga. The creator of Fleabag Phoebe Waller-Bridge was also brought in to work on the script.

Fukunaga says the film will be “a culmination of all that Bond has become” over the years.

The film also stars Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana De Aramas, and follows Bond after he has left active service and is enjoying a more peaceful life in Jamaica. Obviously, this doesn’t last long as 007 is brought out of retirement with old CIA friend Felix Leiter asking for help with a mission.

Looking ahead to his own life after the spy, Craig said his future may involve “having another kid (with actress wife Rachel Weisz) and, maybe just being older”. On future acting roles he said: “I’m pretty sure I can play just about anything. Yeah, I’m pretty sure I can, or at least I can make a f***** good fist of it.”

The release of No Time To Die is set for the 12th of November.