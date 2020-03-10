Cunning crooks in custody on the Costa Blanca







A BRASS necked trio suspected of ‘effortlessly’ raiding an unknown number of homes in Alicante are now in custody.

The three alleged gang members – two men and a woman – reportedly pretended to be the homeowners, and paid an unsuspecting locksmith to give them ‘effortless’ access to various properties.

According to sources, the stolen items, which included jewellery and electronic devices – were subsequently sold on.

The investigation by the Specialised Crime Group of the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade in Alicante was launched after a victim reported returning home to find his locks had been changed and the place had been ransacked.

National Police officers suspect there are more victims.