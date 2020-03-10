Costa Del Sol News: Malaga Council begins the procedures to open the new Caminito del Rey concession







Council begins the procedures to open the new Caminito del Rey concession

The parking and the visitor’s centre will also be included in the project, which is expected to be finalised by the end of the summer.

The council of Málaga province will initiate their planning session this Wednesday to renew the famous tourist attraction.

Once their development plans are approved, and the correct steps are followed, in 4 or 5 months they can begin with the project.

These renovations will allow for better service, increase the number of visitors, and increase capacity by the hundreds to 1,300 or 1,4000 visitors a day.

A financial report on the plans have estimated that it will increase the value price bringing ticket sales to a maximum of 12 euros.

The council will reunite again in another 5 years to discuss the progress and future of Málaga’s award winning tourist destination.