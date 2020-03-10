Costa del Sol Mayor Travels to Madrid for Discussions with Spanish Government







THE mayor of Benalmadena, Víctor Navas and the councillor for Beaches, Encarnación Cortés travelled to Madrid for discussions with technicians working in the Spanish State Environment Department in the hope of finalising the construction of semi-submerged breakwaters.

It was necessary to request an update from the Ministry for Ecological Transition on the situation with regards to the project due to be introduced at the Malapesquera beach and also to pass on a request from the council for State approval for the breakwater at Santa Ana beach.

The issue of the tender for the Malapesquera project has suffered delays going back to January 2019, mainly due to the lack of funding in the General State Budgets and the delay is a “consequence of the political instability that has affected the Government of Spain until January 2020 ”said Navas.

Other issues discussed at the meeting have been the demolition of the Marymar Residence, which is still waiting for the appropriate reports from the Junta de Andalucia and the cost of bringing in more sand which will be necessary until the installation of the breakwaters.