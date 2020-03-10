Costa Blanca golf club tees off 2020 with its first trophy game of the year







RUBY Golf’s first trophy game of 2020 took members to their local course Vistabella last week.

The weather was not conducive for good golf as there was very high winds, however the course was in excellent condition and all the players were looking forward to the first competitive game fn the year. And despite the weather there was some very good scores submitted. The results were as follows;

Nearest the pins on the par 3’s were: Mark Foden, Sue Foden, David Gray and Theresa Wright, nearest the pin in two was David Gray.

Best front nine: Dave Johnston (18) and best back Michelle Evans (17), the silver division winner was Theresa Wright with 35 points and the gold division and overall winner with 36 points was Alex Bolton.

Back at O’Briens bar, the football card winner was announced as Mary Campbell again!

The club’s next trophy game is on March 20 at Bonalba. If anyone requires any further information regarding the society or our outings please email us at rubysgolf@yahoo.co.uk