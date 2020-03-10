Coronavirus in Spain’s Costa Del Sol now tops 52 cases







Ten new cases of people infected with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported across Malaga today, taking the new total to 52. The people infected range between 16- and 87-years-old, according to the health authorities. Five of the 10 new cases have been hospitalised.

Out of the total 52 infected patients, a total of 22 are now being treated in hospital and the rest are treated, in isolation, at home.

-- Advertisement --



Two more new cases have also been reported across Andalusia – in Jaen and Seville. However, Malaga is the province with the most COVID-19 infected people in Andalusia to date, according to Spain’s health authorities.