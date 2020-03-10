BREAKING NEWS: Spain temporarily bans all flights from Italy amid Coronavirus fears







The Spanish government has announced that it is temporarily banning all flight arrivals from Italy due to the fast spreading Coronavirus. Flights from Italy will be prohibited from landing in Spain, starting midnight tonight, according to an announcement from the Spanish Ministry for Transportation today, on Tuesday afternoon.

The ban is due to last until March 25th 2020. However, exceptions include cargo, governmental, medical and humanitarian flights. It will also allow non-commercial stops, for example for refuelling, as well as emergencies.

All scheduled passenger flights, however, are not allowed to fly from Italy to Spain, and therefore likely to result in many cancellations. There are approximately 100 flights per day from Italy to Spain, according to data from Spanish airport operator Aena. However, flights from Spain to Italy are not officially part of this ban yet.