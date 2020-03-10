BREAKING NEWS: Coronavirus cases in Spain soar leaving 1,600+ infected and 35 dead







According to latest figures released by Spain’s Government this afternoon, more than 1,600 people in the country are now infected with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the death toll from the disease has increased to 35. At least 101 people diagnosed with COVID-19 are in intensive care across the country, according to the Spanish health authorities.

As well the ‘extraordinary’ measures taken yesterday (as reported), the Government has suspended all events with more than 1,000 people in Madrid, La Rioja, Vitoria and Alava until further notice. It has now also grounded all flights between Spain and Italy.

Leaders of the EU are participating in a video conference this afternoon to discuss how to deal with the pandemic, which has already caused the death of 4,000 people worldwide.