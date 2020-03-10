Big bargain sale at the Original Charity Shop in Javea







THE Original Charity Shop, Javea, is launching its ever-popular end of season sale on Monday, March 23, with bargains to be had on a range of items.

These include: excellent quality ladies and gents clothing, jewellery, shoes, bags, household goods, electrical appliances, bedding, curtains, toys and much more.

Marked items will be subject to a 50 per cent discount until the sale ends on Saturday, April 4. Everyone loves a bargain, so don’t miss this opportunity to grab one or two – and don’t forget: it’s all for a good cause.

In preparation for the changeover to spring/summer items please note the following: for the entire duration of the sale, the shop will not be taking ANY clothing items for sale on commission. During the second week of the sale (March 30 to April 4) volunteers will be accepting bric-a-brac for sale on commission.

From Monday, April 6, donations of suitable items for Spring/Summer will be very gratefully accepted at all times.

You can find the shop on Carrer de Nancy 1, in Javea’s Arenal, open Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm. And don’t forget the charity library in Javea park where you will find a vast selection of books at great prices.

For more information visit: charityshoplibrary.com or email:

info@charityshoplibrary.com