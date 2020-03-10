Benitachell’s young generation plant the seeds of the future on the Costa Blanca







BENITACHELL’S future generation have planted the seeds of tomorrow’s trees as part of a ‘green’ council initiative.

Primary pupils from CEIP Santa Maria Magdalena school spent a morning at a green area in Les Fonts last week, where they planted 200 pine and carob trees.

They were accompanied by Councillor for Education and the Environment, Jorge Pascual, who stressed that “it is important the children know that if they want to give long life to the planet, they must start by getting to know and caring for nature”.

Before getting their hands dirty, the children took part in a ‘scavenger hunt’, during which they had to pass a series of fun tests.

Among these was to learn about ecosystems, terrestrial and marine, and to detect waste (mainly plastic) that did not belong there.

In addition, the pupils enjoyed a clay ball workshop. This method of planting involves mixing seeds inside small clay balls which are then spread out in a field without the need to bury them. The balls fall apart in the rain and the seeds being to sprout.