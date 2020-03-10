Beat the Costa Blanca’s killer bacterium







JAVEA town hall began distributing insecticide to agricultural growers and smallholders to combat the Xylella Fastidiosablight. This assists in eliminating the insects that spread the bacterium called “Ebola for trees” which first affected almond trees in Guadalest in the Marina Baja before spreading to the Marina Alta and inland. The chemical Lambda-cyhalothrin 10 per cent is suitable for almond, olive and stone-fruit trees. Growers with plots that have been infected by the bacterium and who have received notification from the regional government are eligible for a product that can be used on citrus fruit trees, vines and uncultivated fields. The insecticide will be distributed through the town hall and the growers themselves should apply for supplies. All those interested in receiving Lambda-cyhalothrin 10 per cent should apply throughout March to the town hall’s Services and Environment departments. Further information is available on the http://www.agroambient.gva.es/es/web/agricultura/xylella-fastidiosa website.

