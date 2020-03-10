Balearic Island Government says coronavirus situation in the region under control







THE coronavirus situation is under control on the Balearic Islands, according to the regional government.

Speaking to press on Monday following the first Balearic inter-institutional meeting on coronavirus, the government president Francina Armengol said there is a situation of “containment”, pointing out the islands account for only one per cent of the cases in Spain.

-- Advertisement --



She did recognise however that there could be a significant impact on the island economy, and said her administration is working on that.

Armengol underlined the need for “coordination”, and called on residents and institutions to act responsibly, but at the same gave out a message of “calm.”

The Balearic president also took the opportunity to “congratulate” the islands’ health professionals “who work non-stop on the prevention and treatment of the virus.

“Your efforts and value are the guarantee of safety and confidence.”