And then there were Two – UB40 Ali and Astro to Return to Costa del Sol Spain







THE last time that singer Ali Campbell and Astro visited the Costa del Sol they were billed as UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue but in late 2018 after 40 years with the band, Mickey left.

Now they are returning with just the two founding members of UB40 plus musicians to appear at the Marbella Arena on Wednesday August 5 with tickets available online from Rock Lounge.

-- Advertisement --



It’s the voice of Ali Campbell that many believe made the hits so recognisable and he and Astro will be performing all of the songs that everyone knows such as Red Red Wine, Many Rivers to Cross, Rat in mi Kitchen and many more.

If you missed them two years ago in Estepona, make sure you see them in Marbella in 2020.