All-rounder needed in Costa Blanca town of Jalon







JALON town hall advertised for a temporary municipal employee for “multiple duties” in the inland Costa Blanca town. She or he would be expected to work a 40-hour week and would be assigned to whatever tasks the municipal authorities considered “prioritised and essential” for services and resources inside the town “whether buildings, municipal precincts or installations.” Municipal resources revealed that the work required was likely to include rubbish collection, cleaning streets and buildings as well as public spaces. The chosen candidate would also be expected to be able to carry out minor construction work together with carpentry, metalwork, gardening, electrical work and plumbing.

-- Advertisement --

