All-rounder needed in Costa Blanca town of Jalon

By
Linda Hall
-
0
JALON: Town hall needs employee for multiple duties. Photo credit: Joanbanjo


JALON town hall advertised for a temporary municipal employee for “multiple duties” in the inland Costa Blanca town. She or he would be expected to work a 40-hour week and would be assigned to whatever tasks the municipal authorities considered “prioritised and essential” for services and resources inside the town “whether buildings, municipal precincts or installations.” Municipal resources revealed that the work required was likely to include rubbish collection, cleaning streets and buildings as well as public spaces. The chosen candidate would also be expected to be able to carry out minor construction work together with carpentry, metalwork, gardening, electrical work and plumbing.

 

-- Advertisement --





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here