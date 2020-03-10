Alfaz ward for a notable Costa Blanca woman







ALFAZ’S Relevant Woman of 2020 prize went to Esperanza Delgado Perez. Created this year by the Costa Blanca municipality’s Equality department, the award recognises the grand work carried out by the municipality’s women.

“It honours those who stand out for their work, effort and dedication as well as their personal and professional achievements,” explained Equality councillor Rocio Guijarro. Born in Baza (Granada), Esperanza Delgado arrived in Alfaz when she was 23 and had finished her nursing studies in 1972. She began working in the private sector at the Virgen de Fatima Clinic in Benidorm before obtaining tenure at the Tomas Ortuño health centre, later becoming the Marina Baja health department’s Director of Nursing. Delgado joined Alfaz’s local government in 1987, heading the Social Services and Health departments, where her projects included opening Alfaz’s own health centre, the municipal consumers’ office OMIC and the Hogar del Pensionista meeting place for Alfaz’s senior citizens.

“Emilia Delgado is a woman who is notable not only for her professional and political achievements but for the strength and courage that she has demonstrated throughout all these years,” Guijarro said.

