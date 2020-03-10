A place of dreams on the Costa Blanca







BENIDORM’S mayor Toni Perez recently visited the cast and crew of the Benidorm series currently filming in the Costa Blanca resort. Not to be confused with the popular British television series of the same name, the Atresmedia Television production has been on location since last November. Perez, accompanied by Lourdes Caselles, town hall spokesman and Town Planning councillor, met the actors, directors and production team.

“Benidorm provides unique and spectacular surroundings, with one production seamlessly following another, thanks to the Benidorm Film Office,” the mayor said while acknowledging official satisfaction that a national television series should bear the town’s name. Perez also wished Benidorm’s fictional heroXabier Zurita good luck, pointing out that people really did find happiness there. “Benidorm exists to offer happiness to those who visit the town and enjoy their well-deserved rest there,” Perez declared.

