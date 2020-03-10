A Costa Blanca race where everybody won







JAVEA’S Carrera No Competitiva (Non-Competitive Run) was another of the events organised in the Costa Blanca town for International Women’s Day. This was the 12th edition of the five-kilometre run that is organised each year by the women members of the Llebeig Athletics club to give visibility to the power of women and at the same time provide support for local charities. Participants raised a total of €5,420 that will be shared between Adima, the Marina Alta support for those with mental or physical disabilities and Carena, which provides psychological support for cancer patients. This sum included a donation from Quirome and cash raised from the Dorsal Cero initiative, the competition number for those wishing to support the run without taking part in it. As well as the Dorsal Cero innovation, the organisers also eliminated plastic from the refreshment station, distributing water in cardboard cups instead.

