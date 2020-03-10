12 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Spain’s Andalucía







Today 12 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Spain’s Andalucía, The Ministry of Health and Families reports, bringing the total number of infected people to 54 in the region and over 1,200 in the country as a whole.

Out of the 12 new cases, five are women and seven are men. Nine of them are elderly, over 70 years old and they are all being treated in Málaga. These patients are all asymptomatic at the moment and are actively monitored as dictated by the Ministry of Health for these cases. The other three cases involve two middle-aged women and a 22-year-old man in Málaga, Jaén and Almería respectively. They don’t show any symptoms either but are also being tracked according to protocol.

Andalucía is now the region with the fifth largest number of coronavirus infected people, with the region of Madrid at the top with 577 confirmed cases. To date, 29 people have died from the killer virus in Spain.