Torremolinos show support for their winning women on International Women’s Day on the Costa del Sol







THE Mayor of Torremolinos, José Ortiz, and members of the local Government Team took part in the events in commemoration of International Women’s Day that have taken place in the town’s Plaza Costa del Sol on Sunday. Ortiz congratulated all the women of Torremolinos and discussed such issues as the gender gap in the workplace, cultural and social issues and highlighted the problem that many women currently suffer gender violence. “The struggle continues and from the administrations, we must support the right to equality that women have,” he said. In addition, the Mayor also recognizes women entrepreneurs in the town, valuing the economic role and entrepreneurial role of these women for Torremolinos. Plaza Costa del Sol was the scene of a presentation by the group of businesswomen of Torremolinos and a concert of chamber music with the name of ‘Sinfonía en Femenino’ with the collaboration of young people from the Joven Orquesta Provincial de Málaga, composed on this occasion by women and conducted by Celia Viñolo, and whose repertoire, with some pieces composed by the conductor herself, has been composed of women.

