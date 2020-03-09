VIDEO: Thai Airways Cabin Crew Wrestle Passenger for Deliberately Coughing at Them







A Chinese passenger was wrestled into her seat by cabin crew after she deliberately coughed towards them.

The cabin crew of Thai Airways were wearing face masks following the coronavirus outbreak, originating from China.

With the passenger allegedly coughing at the staff, they soon pounced on the woman and forced her into her seat, as surrounding passengers fled the scene.

Chinese passenger restrained on board Thai Airways flight for deliberately coughing on cabin crew member. https://t.co/nsdfRLxGzM pic.twitter.com/7aO1RhKHVL — Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) March 8, 2020

Reports say that the passenger became angry after being informed that the aircraft was going to be held for up to 10 hours for coronavirus checks, after landing at Shanghai Pudong Airport.

The video was originally posted online with the caption: “One Chinese woman went stir crazy on a Thai Airways flight and deliberately coughed on a female flight attendant to try to pressure staff to open the doors and let her out.

“Senior male flight attendant was having none of it, warned her, then a scuffle ensued.

“He was going to put her in cuffs, but eventually chose not to.”