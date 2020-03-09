Strong Earthquake Felt In Portugal’s Madeira







A strong earthquake has occurred in the water a few kilometres south of the island of Madeira, Portugal, this weekend. The magnitude was measured at 5.2 on the Richter scale. The epicentre of the quake was about 40 kilometres southeast of the Island of Deserta Grande, at a depth of 5 kilometres.

The quake is said to have been felt on the main island of Madeira, but no injuries have been reported on the tourist island so far.

“The whole house began to move,” a tourist staying on the Madeira island explained.

Another one stated: “On holiday in the hotel. Very very scary. Thought the building was going to collapse.”

The Madeiran archipelago often feels earthquakes, due to its location in the junction zone of the North American, Eurasian and Nubian lithospheric plates.