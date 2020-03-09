Spies in Costa Blanca’s Altea sky







SIX officers from Altea’s Policia Local and six from neighbouring Costa Blanca forces recently received instruction on piloting drones.

“Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) are becoming a fundamental tool for improving public safety and our officers are totally trained and prepared to use them,” said the town hall’s Police and Public Safety councillor Miguel De la Hoz. Altea’s Policia Local force now has two drones, one of which can be used at all times as it incorporates night vision, De la Hoz explained.

