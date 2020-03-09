Spain to bask in mini heat wave this week with highs of up to 34°C







Spain will enjoy a mini heat wave this week, with considerably higher than usual temperatures forecast for this time of year. Temperatures could potentially reach a whopping 34°C in some parts of the country, according to Spain’s meteorological department, AEMET.

The presence of warm air associated with high pressures, coupled with the absence of wind and clouds are responsible for the exceptionally warm temperatures forecast for this week, explains AEMET.

Temperatures in the centre, interior and Southern half of the peninsular are expected to reach around 28°C. The valley of Guadalquivir is forecast scorching temperatures of between 30-34°C.

The Canary Islands are forecast temperatures of between 26°C and 30°C, and the Eastern islands can expect highs of between 23-27°C. The northern plateau, Ebro Valley and Mallorca will also enjoy temperatures of around 24°C.

The high temperatures are expected to last until the end of the week (Friday 13th March), dropping to normal by the weekend, according to AEMET.