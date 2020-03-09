Solution for Costa Blanca family conflict







THE Compromis party proposed a family meeting point for children living in conflictive home situations in Costa Blanca’s Calpe. This would provide neutral ground for children in the presence of qualified personnel, Compromis spokesman Ximo Perles said. It could be especially beneficial for children affected by gender violence situations, or whose parents are involved in hostile separation proceedings, and also help those placed in state care, he told the local Spanish media. Very often, the children whose mothers are the victims of gender violence are secondary victims and it is vitally important to provide a service that guarantees their emotional and psychological stability. Children would be able to hold supervised meetings with their families inside the building, Perles explained, while the centre would enable a parent to pick up a child without having to meet a separated spouse.

