Six dead in coronavirus prison riot







As previously reported, Iran has chosen to set prisoners free in an attempt to stop the coronavirus epidemic in its prisons. In another prison in Modena, Italian prisoners tried to make an escape because of the virus.

Six people have died during a prison riot, as reported by the Italian press.

-- Advertisement --



The isolation and quarantine measures that had been put in place by the government was unacceptable to the prisoners, and they created a mass riot in an attempt to break out of the prison and escape.

During the riot, some prisoners managed to break into the hospital ward and found, among other medications, strong narcotical drugs. Some of the deaths may have been because the prisoners with the narcotical drugs, overdosed, according to the prison.