Reaping the rewards of rice on the Costa Blanca this week in Torrevieja







On the Costa Blanca this year a total 27 bars and restaurants are participating in the 2020 rices of Torrevieja gastronomic initiative.

The event will run from today up until Sunday and each one of the eateries will be offering a special menu which will contain a dish produced from Valencia home grown rice as well as also local seafoods and garden vegetables.

The annual event is endorsed fully by the local community with high turn out numbers and this year is set to be the biggest yet with 27 entries.

Many tourists also travel to the event to sample the dishes and despite the current plight of coronavirus fears and less people travelling, organisers have have good indications that he event throughout the week will not be affected due to such large local support.

Tony Wilson from Valencia told the Euro Weekly News” I’s a great initiative and I love local rice dishes, it may be a bit greedy but I’m going to try and get around all 27 venues during the week to give them my support”