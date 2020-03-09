





ACCORDING to Spanish media sources, the Alicante Diputacion transferred public funds to a Murcia Bank account belonging to the Partido Popular. Alleged irregularities amounting to €124,000 occurred in 2017 and 2018 when Cesar Sanchez combined posts as Calpe mayor and president of the Diputacion, Alicante’s provincial council. In all, the Diputacion appears to have transferred €446,000 to the party over a period of four years, with deposits signed off by Eduardo Dolon, at that time the Diputacion’s vice-president and now the PP’s provincial president, as well as party manager Yolanda Murcia. The same sources maintained that all the operations were headed Aportacion Grupo popular Diputacion de Alicante (Contribution popular group Alicante). Cesar Sanchez is now an MP in the national parliament in Madrid where he is also responsible for the Transparency in PP leader Pablo Casado’s team.

