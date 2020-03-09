Pooping Pig Causes Major Fire In the UK







A major ground fire broke out this weekend in the UK, in Bramham outside of Leeds. The cause for the fire was puzzling at first, but are now reported to be due to a pooping pig!

According to the fire department in the city, one pig had eaten another pig’s pedometer.

The animals on the farm are equipped with the battery-operated pedometers to prove that they are free-ranged, reports the BBC.

The copper in the batteries should then have reacted with the pig’s faeces leading to the grass underneath catching fire, according to the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Thankfully, no pigs, or any other animals on the farm for that matter, were harmed in the major ground fire.