15-year-old Maria Fatima was last seen on Sunday. SOS Desaparecidos, has reported the disappearance of Maria Fatima Diaz, a young underage girl, who was last seen on Sunday in Madrid.

The information received is that Maria is 1.70m tall and of a slim build, with brown eyes and brown hair.

The Guardia Civil has pleaded for any person with information of her whereabouts to contact them via the numbers, 062, 091 or 112.