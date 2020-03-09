Parents of child with brain disease blast ‘selfish’ coronavirus stockpilers







The parents of a child with a rare brain disease have blasted ‘selfish’ panic-buyers for hoarding hand sanitiser and face masks.

Noah Stevenson, six, relies on round-the-clock care and has a compromised immune system that leaves him vulnerable to viruses and infections.

His parents need to constantly keep their hands sanitised and mouths covered when looking after him because a simple cold can be life threatening for the youngster.

Noah’s mother and father said watching people stockpile medical items their son needs every day puts Noah’s life at risk and makes them ‘sick to their stomachs’.

Panic buyers have been raiding supermarkets shelves around the country of antibacterial gels, food and essentials like toilet roll.

Fears of a major coronavirus outbreak have gripped the nation as the number of infections soared to 321 over the weekend.

Noah suffers from pontocerebellar hypoplasia which causes his brain cells to waste away, affecting everything from his movement, balance and speech to learning.