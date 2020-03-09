Paedophile Pensioner jailed for 17 years







The youngest of 72-year-old Christopher Tatton’s victims were aged just five when he began abusing them.

A pensioner has been locked up for 17 years for a campaign of sexual abuse against three young girls.

The repeated attacks carried out by Christopher Tatton spanned some two decades, with his youngest victims aged just five.

The 72-year-old denied the abuse ever took place, forcing the victims to give evidence and be cross-examined during two trials at Swansea Crown Court in Wales.

The jury could not reach verdicts in the first trial in September last year, but last month Tatton was convicted of 23 counts of indecent assault at re-trial, and returned to the dock on Monday for sentencing.

Sending him to prison, a judge told the pensioner he had put his “twisted sexual urges” before the rights of the girls to have normal childhoods.

The sexual abuse took place during the 1980s and 90s, and involved three young girls. However it wasn’t reported to the police for two decades.