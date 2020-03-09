New Benches Ideal for Wheelchair Users Unveiled in Gibraltar







NOW returned from her trip to the Falkland Islands, the Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento, joined representatives of the International Commercial Centre (I.C.C.) in Main Street and GAMMA Architects at the unveiling of the first ‘wheelchair inclusive’ public bench in Gibraltar.

The B_Tween Bench, designed by local company Gamma Architects, took third place at the Street

-- Advertisement --



Seats international design challenge in 2018 and the Department of Equality and the I.C.C. were two of the sponsors of this design at the competition stage.

This particular bench has been purchased by the I.C.C. and the Department of Equality has already purchased another bench, which will be revealed in coming weeks at another location.

The Gibraltar government has also ordered further benches to be installed throughout Gibraltar and B_Tween Benches will soon be seen in the new park at Governor’s Parade.

Speaking for the design company Gamma Architects, Ruth Massias Greenberg said “We believe that it is not people who are disabled but rather buildings and places that are not equipped or inclusively designed to be able to accommodate them.”