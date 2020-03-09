Mojacar Bowls celebrates sixth anniversary







MOJACAR Bowls Club celebrated its sixth anniversary on Friday with a ‘friendly’ competition against other clubs.

The Mojacar club was joined at its green at the Hotel Servigroup Marina Playa by teams from Zurgena and Indalo Bowling: in all there were 18 teams of three players.

For the first time ever both teams in the final were from Mojacar BC.

Izzy McKay, Donnie Rosie and Chris Gill emerged the winners, and were presented with the trophy by Servigroup Hotel Marina Mar Sub Director, Marta Astilleros.

Tony Freeman, Graham Downing and Hazel Pearson were the runners-up.

This means that for only the second time since its inception, the trophy will be kept at Mojacar Bowls club.