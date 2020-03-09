Marbella musical theatre brings spectacular show to the Costa del Sol







THE Town Hall of Marbella has announced that the play ‘El Funeral’ scheduled for Friday, March 13, has been rescheduled due to technical reasons, to Saturday, March 14, to 9 p.m., at Centro de Artes Escénicas ‘La Alcoholera’ de San Pedro Alcántara.

The performance, from the Teatro Che y Moche, tells of a group of Zingaro musicians who invite the public to take part in the funeral of their grandfather Dimitri, with spectacular outcomes offering the audience a show full of surprises and humour. Teatro Che y Moche are winners of the Max Award for the best show of 2010 for its theatrical adaptation of the film by Fritz Lang, Metropolis. Tickets will cost eight euros for the general public and six euros for the holders of the Carné Joven, Card 65, unemployment card and members of the Amigos del Teatro association, and can be purchased at the box office of the Centro Cultural up to two hours before the show or the day before from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Centro Cultural Rosa Verde (Plaza de la Libertad, s / n).

-- Advertisement --

