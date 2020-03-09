Learn more about Polop, Costa Blanca







THE three-way collaboration between the Costa Blanca towns of Alfaz, Altea and Polop continues with another excursion this Sunday, March 15. Organised by the respective youth departments of each municipality’s town hall, the Ruta al Voltant del Castell de Polop (Route around Polop Castle) is free and directed at members of public all ages, explained Laura Sevilla. The routes, which have been designed to introduce the rich cultural, historic and natural heritage of the three towns, began last January with Albir Route up to the Lighthouse.

Practically circular, and following the shape of the top of the hill where the Castell is situated, there are two small sites with some sections of the rubble-masonry walls. Little remains of the outer sector as this was used as an entry to the old cemetery although a water deposit and a squared-based tower have survived. The excursion, which starts and ends at Polop’s Plaza de la Purisima, sets out at 10am but places are limited and it is necessary to register at juventud@lalfas.com, joventut@altea.es or registro@polop.org or by calling 610 205 329/965 887 435 (Alfaz), 965 841334 (Altea) or 965 870 150 (Polop).

