Keep on pedalling on the Costa Blanca







CALPE town hall is encouraging the Costa Blanca municipality’s employees to forget their cars and use sustainable transport to get to work. Cycling is considered the most environmentally-friendly method but because this is not always the easiest in hilly districts, the town hall is making four electric bicycles available. To date, Calpe is the only Marina Alta town hall using this type of incentive to promote sustainable travel. Those members of staff accepting the offer will have the use of the bicycle for two months, a period that can be extended if no other employee has put in a request. It may be used only for getting to and from work and the borrower undertakes to use the bicycle and battery with care and keep it charged.

