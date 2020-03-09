Jailed Spanish Catalan Leader Leaves Prison







The Spanish Catalan leader Josep Rull is one of the nine political leaders that has been imprisoned for the Catalan Independence Referendum of 2017. He has now been temporarily released from prison, in order to work as a legal advisor.

He will be out of prison 12 hours every day from Monday to Friday, starting today, and will be working as a legal advisor for the MútuaTerrassa firm in Catalonia.

Out of the nine imprisoned leaders, Rull was the eighth one to enjoy such a temporary release. The only one left was Jordi Turull, but he has now also been granted a 12-hour-a-day leave, with an unknown start date at the moment.