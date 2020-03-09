IWD celebrations in Villajoyosa







THE empowerment and equality of women in society was the focus of an event to mark International Women’s Day in Villajoyosa on Sunday, March 8.

After the institutional speech was read in Barbera Park, by all political parties, the councillor for Social Welfare and Equality, Asun Lloret, read an excerpt from the manifesto, and reminded women ‘they are not alone in this struggle’ for equality.

-- Advertisement --



Mayor, Andreu Verdú, added that the Town Hall is committed to “contributing, through its policies, to making visible the inequality that still exists in our society” and to “working towards eliminating it”.

This was followed by a theatre show, Femina, courtesy of the Maracaibo Teatro company which exposed” women’s role in today’s society from a female’s perspective.

The town’s ‘acts of commemoration’ to mark IWD, will end on Friday, March 13, at 7 pm, at the Auditorium of the Social Center Llar del Pensionista, which will host the play Among Women, by the company Amira Productions.

The play will see three women share their own stories and experiences.