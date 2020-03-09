Helping Foreign Victims of Gender Violence on the Costa del Sol Spain







FORMED in 2014, the Viogenex work group in Mijas was created to offer help and support to foreign victims of gender violence in the municipality and has just held its first meeting of 2020.

This group is made up of representatives of the Equality and Foreigners Departments, Local Police, Guardia Civil, Soroptimist International Costa del Sol, Red Cross, the Lions Club and AgeCare.

They are currently monitoring the overall situation and offering help to three women of different nationalities who have suffered gender violence and are advising them of their rights and assisting if they do not speak Spanish.

Where necessary they offer safe accommodation to the victim as well as food, clothing and hygiene products.