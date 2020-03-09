Health Secretary Confirms 4th Coronavirus Death in UK







A fourth person in the UK has died after testing positive for coronavirus, the health secretary confirms.

The patient, who was being treated at the Royal Wolverhampton Hospital, was in their 70s and also had underlying health conditions.

A statement from England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said the patient was believed to have contracted the illness in the UK and ‘full contact tracing had begun.’

A Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust spokesperson added: “The Trust can confirm that a patient in their 70s being treated for underlying health conditions has died. The patient had tested positive for Covid-19.

“The family has been informed and our condolences and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“We will not be commenting further and ask that everybody respects the family’s privacy.”

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, confirmed a total of 319 cases within the UK this morning, which now include four deaths.

Updating MPs on coronavirus today, Hancock said: “We continue to work to contain the virus, but we’re also taking action to delay its impact, to fund research and to mitigate its consequences.”

A third victim from Covid-19 was reported yesterday and he was in his 60s. It is believed that he also had underlying health problmes.