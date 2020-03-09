Gibraltar to offer new home for Superyachts plus much more at Marina Bay







DESPITE fears of how Brexit may adversely affect Gibraltar, local company Ocean Village is about to spend millions of pounds on building 12 Superyacht berths at its Marina Bay development.

The intention is to be able to house Superyachts up to 100 metres in length and to offer owners exceptional service including a concierge to cater for their every need and five star bathroom facilities as well as the duty free fuel (and if you are taking on hundreds of gallons you can soon save another for a new Ferrari).

Even the crew are taken care of and they will have access to the Marina Club facilities for accommodation, sport facilities and food and beverage outlets.

It’s not just the super-rich who will be catered for as the existing marina is to be upgraded with an increase in the number of berths which will be much easier to dock at when the old 1980s built berths are removed and there will be more than 140 waterfront rental apartments added to the area.

All in all, this new look will offer better facilities for short and long term visitors with decent power and water connections.

The bulk of the work is expected to be finished by the end of 2020 and will provide a number of new jobs both during the building period and thereafter.